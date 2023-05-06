Bengaluru, May 6 (PTI) Ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday put forth his request to the candidates, calling for special focus on making Karnataka's soil fertile.

My appeal to all of you is that whatever other policies you may have for Karnataka, saving “Kannada Nadu's Soil” should be your fundamental mission, the founder of Isha Foundation said.

Also Read | India Witnesses 18% Hike in Weekly Cyberattacks in January-March 2023.

"This is the only demand of the farmers of Karnataka - to make the soil of 'Kannada Nadu' fertile. This is the only way for the prosperity of farmers and the state," Sadhguru added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)