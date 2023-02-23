New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) JSW Group CMD Sajjan Jindal was on Thursday named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, while real estate doyen KP Singh was honoured with the lifetime achievement award.

The seven-member jury led by KV Kamath, former Chairman of ICICI Bank, selected Jindal as the EOY 2022 winner for his exceptional entrepreneurial journey in scaling the global conglomerate with a presence in steel, cement, infrastructure, energy, and paints to USD 22 billion revenue, and globally employing over 40,000 people.

KP Singh, Chairman Emeritus, DLF Group, was felicitated with the lifetime achievement award for his pioneering work in architecting the real-estate landscape of the country at an event here.

He is known for changing the rules and course of the sector by realising his vision of building the Millennium City of Gurgaon. Singh's contributions to the wider community and nation-building have won him numerous international and national awards, including the Padma Bhushan in 2010.

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was the chief guest at the function.

In his address, the minister said as India moves forward on its path to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, entrepreneurs will play an integral role in fuelling India's economic growth and contributing to nation-building efforts.

It was inspiring to note the impactful stories of the EOY Awards winners, who are contributing tremendously to India's growth by creating value, generating employment for almost 80,000 people and increasingly embedding sustainability in their businesses, he said.

Awards were also announced for nine other categories with the winners representing mature industries and young entrepreneurs from startups.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Category Winners were: Startup: MedGenome co-founder and Group CEO Mahesh Pratapneni; Financial Services: IDFC First Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan; Energy, Real Estate & Infrastructure: Prestige Group Chairman and MD Irfan Razack; Manufacturing: Borosil Group Executive Chairman Pradeep Kheruka.

Services: Pawan Jain, Chairman and Rubal Jain, MD, Safexpress; Consumer Products & Retail: Ravi Modi, Chairman and MD, Vedant Fashions (Manyavar); Life Sciences & Healthcare: Samina Hamied, Executive Vice Chairperson, Cipla; Business Transformation: Vivek Kumar Jain, Chairman and MD, Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

