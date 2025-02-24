Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Sales by listed private non-financial companies increased by 8 per cent during the third quarter of 2024-25 as compared with 5.5 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.

The sales growth was 5.4 per cent in July-September period.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 25 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories" is locked News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The RBI released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the third quarter of 2024-25, drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,924 listed non-government non-financial companies.

Sales growth (y-o-y) of 1,675 listed private manufacturing companies improved to 7.7 per cent during Q3 mainly driven by higher sales growth in automobiles, chemicals, food products and electrical machinery industries. Sales revenue of petroleum, iron and steel, and cement industries, however, contracted on an annual basis.

Also Read | What Is Online Insurance Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai Woman Loses INR 1 Lakh to Fraudster Posing As SBI Life Official.

Information Technology (IT) companies recorded a rise of 6.8 per cent (y-o-y) in their sales in Q3 from 3.2 per cent a year ago.

Manufacturing companies' expenses on raw material rose by 6.3 per cent (y-o-y) during Q3 in consonance with their sales growth, whereas their staff cost recorded a higher increase of 9.5 per cent; staff cost of IT and non-IT services companies increased by 5 per cent and 12.4 per cent, respectively.

RBI also said operating profit margin of listed non-financial companies improved sequentially by 50 basis points to 16.2 per cent during the latest quarter – the improvement was broad based.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)