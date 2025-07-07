Samba/Jammu, Jul 7 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a forward post in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Constable Mridul Dass was on sentry duty in Border Out-Post Malluchak in Ramgarh sector when he fired upon himself, the officials said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

They said the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

Police have shifted the body of the deceased to Community Health Centre in Ramgarh for postmortem and also started inquest proceedings.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)