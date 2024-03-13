New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Drug firm Sanofi India on Wednesday said it has inked a distribution and promotion pact with Emcure Pharmaceuticals to expand reach of its cardiovascular portfolio in the country.

As part of the collaboration, Emcure will exclusively distribute and promote Sanofi's cardiovascular range of products, including well-established brands like Cardace, Clexane, Targocid, Lasix and Lasilactone.

While Sanofi will continue to own, import, and manufacture these brands across its plants in India and internationally, Emcure will leverage its strengths to engage healthcare professionals and expand the reach of these therapeutic solutions for patients, the drug firm said in a statement.

Sanofi India's concerned employees will have the opportunity to work at Emcure, it added.

"With Emcure's wide presence across India, our partnership will benefit both healthcare professionals and patients by creating the opportunity to maximise the reach of our CV products," Sanofi India Ltd Managing Director Rodolfo Hrosz stated.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Satish Mehta said Sanofi's range of well-established cardiovascular brands will complement the company's strong cardiovascular portfolio, making it a highly robust offering.

"Towards this endeavour, Sanofi's relevant team also has the opportunity to join us," he added.

