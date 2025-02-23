Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty on Sunday said the largest Indian lender is targeting to be Net-Zero by 2055.

The bank will be celebrating its centenary year of existence then, he said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 23: Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Herschelle Gibbs, Ashok Kamte and Emily Blunt - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 23.

Setty made the remarks after flagging off the "SBI Green Marathon Season 5" event in the financial capital, according to a statement.

Over 10,000 runners participated in the 5km, 10km and 21 km categories of the event held here.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

There will be similar events in Vizag, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Patna.

Running legends Vinod Kumar Sharma, Barun Kumar, Vishak Krishnaswamy, Ashish Arya, Sarika Jain, Raj Gandhi and Rinkoo Singh were present at event, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)