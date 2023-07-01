Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) State Bank of India on Saturday announced appointment of Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti, who has been with the bank since 1991, as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Kodavanti replaces Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra who has resigned from the post.

"Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti has been appointed as CFO of State Bank of India with effect from July 1, 2023," the country's largest lender said in a filing to stock exchanges.

He has been working with State Bank of India since August 1991 and has experience in fields of banking, forex, finance, and accounting.

He is a qualified chartered accountant.

