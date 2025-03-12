New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between a shopkeeper and a rickshaw puller in Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday evening, with police saying there was no communal angle to the incident.

A PCR call was received at 5.30 pm with the caller, Sarita (31), an employee at the shop, informing police about an altercation in the Gandhi Nagar area, he said.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that the fight broke out between Khursheed (26), the owner of the shop, and a rickshaw puller, Sudhir, he added.

Nearby shopkeepers intervened to de-escalate the situation, a senior police officer said.

Investigation revealed that there was no communal angle to the incident, police said added.

It was merely a personal dispute between the two people and legal action is being taken, the officer said.

