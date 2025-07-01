New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey met with various stakeholders from the commodity derivatives market on Tuesday to deliberate on the opportunities and challenges facing the segment.

The announcement of the meeting was made on social media platform X.

"Chairman, Sebi, met various stakeholders from Commodity Derivatives Market today. In the meeting opportunities and challenges related to #Commodity #Derivatives #Market were discussed," Sebi posted on X.

