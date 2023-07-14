New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday said there are no ongoing discussions for any enhanced prosecution powers to it and it is not forming any committee for review of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act of 1956.

The statement follows a media report that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to set up an expert panel to suggest changes to the 67-year-old Act.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Notified For Scientist, Engineer Posts in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at vssc.gov.in, Know How To Apply Online.

The report further said there is a discussion going on about enhanced criminal prosecution powers for Sebi and this issue is also likely to be examined by the committee.

"In this connection, it is clarified that Sebi has neither formed nor has considered formation of any such Committee for review of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 and there are no ongoing discussions for any enhanced prosecution powers for Sebi," the regulator said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: ITO Intersection, Rajghat Areas Flooded Due to Rise in Water Level of River Yamuna; CM Arvind Kejriwal Directs Officials To Seek Help of Army and NDRF (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)