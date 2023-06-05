Latur, Jun 5 (PTI) Residents of Latur in Maharashtra collected 1.50 lakh seeds of rare indigenous trees as part of the district administration's 'har ghar nursery' drive, an official said on Monday.

The campaign was held between May 28 and June 4 during which nature lovers collected seeds of rare plants like masarohini, apta, behada, bahava, arjun, palas etc from forests in Zari, Vadval and Janwal villages, he said.

Under the initiative, at least fifty saplings will grown in each house and five thousand at government offices, he added.

