Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Senior civil and police officers reviewed on Wednesday the arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations at the Maulana Azad Stadium -- the venue of the main function in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson said.

During the visit, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the region Anand Jain and senior officials were apprised of the preparations made by different line departments as per their roles and responsibilities.

Also Read | What Is Quishing? How It Works and How To Protect Yourself From These Scams.

The officers took a detailed stock of security arrangements, traffic management, seating arrangements, decoration, power and water supply, sanitation, medicare, convenient parking spaces, shuttle service for citizens, barricading, frisking points and fire emergency, the spokesperson said.

Rehearsals for the Republic Day parade would commence from Thursday with the participation of armed forces contingents, school children, bands and troupes taking part in cultural programmes, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The divisional commissioner directed the departments concerned to complete their tableaux by January 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)