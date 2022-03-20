Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) A case was registered against a station house officer (SHO) of Malayinkeezhu police station in rural Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday for alleged sexual abuse of a doctor.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2022 Result Live: Know Prize Money and Other Details; Check Punjab Lottery Live Draw Winners’ List Here.

The doctor, in her complaint to Thiruvananthapuram rural police chief, Divya V Gopinath alleged that she was sexually abused by the circle inspector over a period of nearly four years after promising to marry her.

Also Read | ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced; Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Other Details.

"The complaint says she was abused and raped by the officer from 2019. We have handed over the case to the district crime branch," the official said.

A case of rape has been registered against the officer, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)