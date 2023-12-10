Bhadohi (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the 19-year-old owner of a shop in the City area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday when the girl had gone to buy something from the accused Raju Jaiswal's shop, they said.

Jaiswal allegedly took her to a godown and raped her, the police added.

The accused was arrested following the registration of an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act late on Saturday, City SHO Brijesh Singh said.

