In a shocking incident, a factory manager was shot at by a miscreant over personal enmity in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the premises. The video footage shows the two men talking before the incident occurred. The two seemed to engage in a conversation that took an ugly turn. The miscreant shot the victim just when he turned around and started walking away. UP Shocker: Youth Allegedly Attacked for Wearing Skullcap Inside College Campus in Meerut, Police Claims Fight Between Two Groups (Watch Video).

Factory Manager Shot At Over Personal Enmity

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)