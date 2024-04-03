Ghazipur (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught red-handed a sub-inspector while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, police said.

The ACB action against Sub-Inspector Aftab Ahmed posted at Sadat police station was taken following a complaint from one Sanjay Yadav of Azamgarh, they said.

Yadav, in his complaint, had alleged that the SI was demanding bribe to release his four-wheeler which was confiscated by the police station on February 20, the police said.

Based on Yadav's complaint, the ACB team laid a trap and caught Ahmed red-handed while he was allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000, they said.

Ashok Tripathi, the station house officer of the police station concerned, has also been named in the complaint and efforts are on to trace him, the police said.

A case has been registered against Ahmed at the Bahariabad police station here and further probe is on, they said.

