New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Auto industry body SIAM on Friday said it has appointed Vinod Aggarwal as its Vice President for the 2021-22 financial year.

The Executive Committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has elected VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) MD and CEO Vinod Aggarwal as its new Vice President for the current year 2021-22, SIAM said in a statement.

VECV is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Ltd.

Aggarwal succeeds Vipin Sondhi who resigned as MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland earlier this year.

"We thank Sondhi for his valuable and active contribution and leadership as Vice President of SIAM, and wish him all the best for his future endeavours. We welcome Vinod Aggarwal as the Vice-President. He is an old hand at SIAM and has led as the Treasurer," SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa stated.

