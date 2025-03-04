New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 38 to Rs 96,093 per kilogram as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery rose by Rs 38 or 0.04 per cent to Rs 96,093 per kg in a business turnover of 19,264 lots.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.14 per cent higher at USD 31.72 per ounce in New York.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 4: Rohan Bopanna, Catherine O’Hara, Park Min-young and Kevin O’Brien - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)