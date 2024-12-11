Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) Six people allegedly involved in a clash during the screening of the film "Pushpa 2" inside an auditorium at a multiplex here were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The ruckus took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at the Vin Palace in the Vikas Nagar area and those engaged in the fight are in their mid-20s, an official said.

"The clash broke out after an argument when comments were traded between the two sides during the screening of the film. Police officials reached the spot and tried to pacify them but to no avail," Vikash Nagar police station in-charge Alok Kumar Singh told PTI.

"Considering the situation, the accused from both sides were taken into custody and legal action was initiated against them. They were produced before a magistrate, who after due consideration of the case, sent them into judicial custody," Singh said.

The accused were booked on charges of wrongful restraint, assault and using criminal force, the official added.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule", headlined by superstar Allu Arjun, was released in theatres last week.

