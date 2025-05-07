Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) Six school children and a driver were killed when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck at Samana in Punjab's Patiala district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Samana-Patiala road when the SUV was ferrying the students back from school.

Police said six out of the nine children in the vehicle died while one child was critically injured.

The deceased children were in the age group of 12-13 years.

The driver was also killed in the accident, while the SUV was badly damaged.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed grief over the incident.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too condoled the deaths.

"May their souls rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I also wish speedy and complete recovery to those injured in the accident," Badal said in an X post.

