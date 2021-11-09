New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Coworking firm Smartworks has given on lease over 2,000 desks in Mumbai and Pune to US-based technology firm Xoriant while Bengaluru-based 315Work Avenue has provided 300 desks to advertising management firm Operative in Pune, as demand for flexible workspace from corporates is rising amid the COVID pandemic.

In a statement, Noida-based Smartworks said the company has given on lease about 90,000 square feet to Xoriant, a product engineering, software development, and technology services firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

Property consultant Knight Frank facilitated the deal comprising 2000+ seats across Mumbai and Pune.

Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks, said, "As companies continue to calibrate their work and workplace strategies, they are choosing flex space for the tech-enabled work environment, flexibility, space optimization, and cost-savings. We are witnessing strong demand from clients for multi-city expansion, not only in Tier 1 but also in Tier 2 cities, as our spaces provide them with the agility to meet their business requirements."

Narayanan Duraiswami, SVP Operations and IT, Xoriant stated, "We wanted to ensure a modern, tech-enabled, flexible workspace with a convenient commute to meet the demands of our exponentially growing workforce."

Smartworks offers fully managed, tech-enabled office solutions to enterprises, SMEs (Small and medium-sized enterprises), and high-growth startups with maximum flexibility and zero upfront CAPEX. It has a footprint of over 4.5 million square feet across 31 locations in 9 cities (Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune).

In a separate statement, 315Work Avenue said it has signed up 300 seats with Operative, the global and preferred advertising management software company servicing over 300 of the world's top media brands.

This space is part of a 30,000 square feet workspace of 315Work Avenue at the World Trade Center (WTC), Pune.

Manas Mehrotra, founder, 315Work Avenue, said, "In the current scenario, companies, especially enterprises and multinationals are opting for flexible workspaces and reconsidering fixed asset investments to remain agile and retain the flexibility to adjust operations based on the market conditions."

315Work Avenue currently manages around 20,000 seats spread over 1 million square feet of office space across 20 centres located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.

