New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Solex Energy on Monday announced the commissioning of a new 800 MW production line to manufacture the TOPcon rectangular cell-based modules.

The production line has been set up as part of the company's 'Vision 2030' plan, under which Solex aims to increase its capacity to 15 gigawatt (GW) with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore, from 1.5 GW at present, a company statement said.

The new line will produce advanced 800 MW N-Type TOPcon rectangular cell-based modules, the statement said.

TOPcon and Heterojunction (HJT) cell technologies are more efficient compared to Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact (PERC) technology.

