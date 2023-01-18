New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday launched an initiative 'Bharat Pravah - India along its Shores' to highlight the role of rivers-ports-shipping in the everyday life of a common man through literature, dialogue and communication, according to an official statement.

Sonowal said rivers and seas remain central to our spiritual life.

"It is important that people living on the land are also reminded of the significance of rivers and seas," the statement quoted Sonowal as saying.

The minister of shipping, waterways and ports said the government, under its flagship programme Sagarmala, has aimed to achieve port-led development and integrate the common people in India's success story.

Under the Bharat Pravah initiative, events would be organised around various topics, such as 'Rivers and Sea-Centric Development in India: Through a Historical Lens' and 'Sea, Rivers, Ports and Ship in Folk Culture and Literature', among others.

