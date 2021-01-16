Puducherry, Jan 15 (PTI) The Puducherry assembly would meet on January 18 for a special session, an official said on Friday.

The session has been reconvened by Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and will begin at 10.15 am, Secretary to the AssemblyR Munusamy told PTI.

He said the Business Advisory committee will meet on January 18 evening to decide the number of days of the session.

The previous session of the assembly was held in July last year when the Congress government presented the 2020-21 budget and the House adjourned sine die on July 25.

