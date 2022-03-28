New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Chemicals firm SRF Ltd on Monday said its board has approved the appointment of Ashish Bharat Ram as Chairman and Managing Director with effect from April 1.

In a regulatory filing, SRF said that the company had announced the appointment of Vellayan Subbiah as the Chairman of the board of directors with effect from April 1, 2022.

However, the company said that the market regulator SEBI has amended the listing regulations to make the requirement of separate posts of chairperson and managing director or CEO as voluntary.

"Keeping in view the above changes in the listing regulations, the Board...approved the appointment of Ashish Bharat Ram as Chairman and Managing Director from April 1, 2022 subject to shareholders approval in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting," the filing said.

Ashish Bharat Ram (53) is on the board of SRF Ltd since 2005.

Further, the board also decided to re-designate Kartik Bharat Ram as Joint Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2022.

