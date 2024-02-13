Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission here has issued temporary travel document to Santhan, a Sri Lankan national convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and freed in 2022.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu.

Suthendraraja T alias Santhan has been accommodated in the special camp, Tiruchirappalli post his release.

The External Affairs Ministry has been requested to take necessary action for issuance of emergency travel document.

A request has been made to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), here.

The court granted FRRO time till February 29 to respond and posted the matter for hearing on that day.

