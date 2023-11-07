Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) Collector Ashok Shingare on Tuesday inaugurated special stalls selling products made by inmates of the central prison in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The collector appreciated the skills of the inmates and said this would go a long way in their rehabilitation once they complete their jail term.

The district and jail administration encourage the inmates to utilise their skills, he said, appealing to the people of Thane city to buy the products and boost the confidence of inmates.

