New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Tuesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 355.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of increased input costs.

The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 76.02 crore during the April-June period of 2021-22 financial year (FY), it said in a BSE filing.

Its total expenses increased to Rs 1,568.92 crore, from 1,313.94 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Out of the Rs 1,568.92 crore, it spent Rs 893.32 crore on construction materials, stores and spare parts, against Rs 460.30 crore it had spent in April-June FY22.

During the quarter, the company's total income fell to Rs 1,211.06 crore from Rs 1,227.20 crore a year ago.

