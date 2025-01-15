Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) The Bangalore University has put B Com students in a difficult situation by abruptly rescheduling their exam from 9.30 am to 2 pm on Thursday, BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar said.

This change in timing clashes with the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam, which is also scheduled for 2 pm on the same day, the former minister noted.

Kumar said a first-year B Com student approached him on Wednesday with her father, distressed over the sudden change. Her first B Com exam was originally scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 am. Since she is also pursuing a CA qualification, her CA exam is set for 2 pm the same day, he said.

"At 4.30 pm today (Wednesday), she received a message from Bangalore City University on her mobile, stating, 'The exam scheduled for 9.30 am tomorrow has been postponed to 2 pm tomorrow,' without any explanation," Kumar said in a statement.

The student and her father approached Kumar in a state of panic.

Kumar said he immediately contacted the state's Higher Education Minister, Dr M C Sudhakar, and requested a resolution to the issue from the student's perspective. Since the minister was in Delhi, his secretary coordinated a conference call between Kumar and the university's registrar.

The MLA questioned which exam the affected students should prioritize under these circumstances.

“It reflects poorly on the university's credibility to postpone an exam just 24 hours before it was scheduled without proper consideration,” Kumar pointed out.

He demanded that justice be served by offering an alternative date for the B Com exam so students could also attend the CA exam.

