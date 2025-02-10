New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) COVID-19 could increase a child or teen's chance of developing digestive complications, such as bloating and constipation, by about 25 per cent, a study has found.

Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania, US, said that symptoms lingering past recovery from acute viral infection -- also called 'long Covid' -- have been largely identified and documented in adults.

However, emerging evidence of long Covid in children and teenagers is worrying, they said.

For the study, published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open, the researchers analysed data of over 15 lakh patients aged under 18 years, about a fourth of whom had had a COVID-19 diagnosis. The participants were followed for at least six months, ranging up to two years.

"Children and adolescents with documented (COVID-19) infection faced a 25 per cent higher risk of newly diagnosed GI tract symptoms and disorders during the postacute phase (six months) compared with those without documented SARS-CoV-2 infection," the authors wrote.

They added that multiple organ systems can be affected in long Covid, including the gastrointestinal, or digestive, tract.

The team found a significantly increased risk of varied conditions affecting the digestive tract, "including abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and GERD (gastro-esophageal reflux disease)".

GERD occurs when the contents of one's stomach flow back into the food pipe, which is felt like a sour or bitter fluid coming up to the throat or into the mouth.

The authors explained that COVID-19 infection has been shown to affect one's gut, with the infection potentially persisting beyond six months.

