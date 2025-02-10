The 19th instalment is set to be released soon, with the date now confirmed. However, some farmers might miss out on this payment. It’s advisable to check whether your name is on the list to ensure you receive the benefit.

PM Kisan Yojana 19th Kist Date

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, a total of 18 instalments have been released so far, and now the 19th instalment is set to be issued. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bhagalpur, Bihar, on February 24. On this occasion, the 19th instalment will be disbursed. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment Date: Farmers To Receive 19th Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in February 2025? Check Latest Update Here.

Why Some Farmers Won't Get Money

Some farmers may not receive their PM Kisan instalment due to the following reasons:

Farmers must complete e-KYC at a CSC centre or on pmkisan.gov.in to ensure their instalment is processed without issues; failure to do so may result in payment delays or cancellations.

Land verification is mandatory, and farmers who haven't completed this process may see their payments withheld as it confirms rightful ownership of the land under the scheme.

Beneficiaries must ensure their Aadhaar card is linked to their bank account, as missing this step can prevent the instalment from being credited. PM Kisan 19th Instalment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 19th Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? Know Steps To Become Beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojna.

The government has repeatedly emphasized that all farmers must update their details and complete verification on time, or they risk losing out on the benefits. CSC centres are available to assist with e-KYC and verification, but farmers can also opt for the online method to avoid delays. Any discrepancy in records, such as incorrect bank account details, Aadhaar numbers, or land records, may lead to non-payment until the issue is resolved. Farmers should check their PM Kisan status on the official website to confirm if they are eligible for the upcoming instalment and take necessary actions if any requirement is incomplete.