New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Humans could have a lower threshold for extreme heat than previously thought, researchers have found - - a study result that they said can help cities prepare for summers in a warmer world.

The team from the University of Ottawa, Canada, exposed 12 volunteers to extreme heat and humidity to identify the point at which thermoregulation -- how one is able to maintain a stable body temperature -- becomes impossible.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

The participants were subjected to 42 degrees Celsius with 57 per cent humidity, representing a humidex, or 'real feel', of 62 degrees Celsius.

"The results were clear. The participants' core temperature streamed upwards unabated, and many participants were unable to finish the nine-hour exposure. These data provide the first direct validation of thermal step protocols, which have been used to estimate upper limits for thermoregulation for nearly 50 years," lead researcher Robert D Meade, former senior postdoctoral fellow at the University of Ottawa, said.

Also Read | Who Is Bajinder Singh? All About Self-Styled Punjab Pastor Fondly Called ‘Papa Ji’ by His Followers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2018 Rape Case.

"It was projected that core temperatures associated with heat stroke (40.2 degrees Celsius) would occur within 10 hours," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences'.

'Thermal-step protocols' involve exposing individuals to controlled, increasing temperatures and humidity to assess their thermoregulation and survivability limits.

The study can help understand humans' limits to withstanding extreme heat, thereby guiding health policies and public safety measures, and help cities prepare for hotter summers, the team said.

"Our findings (are) especially timely, given estimated limits for thermoregulation are being increasingly incorporated into large scale climate modelling. They also underscore the physiological strain experienced during prolonged exposure to extreme heat, which is becoming more common due to climate change," Meade said.

"By integrating physiological data with climate models, we hope to better predict and prepare for heat-related health issues," co-lead researcher Glen Kenny, a professor of physiology at the University of Ottawa's Faculty of Health Sciences, said.

Many of the world's regions have been projected to experience heat and humidity levels exceeding what is considered safe for humans.

A study, led by King's College London, estimated that about six per cent of the world's land could see hot conditions exceeding tolerable limits for young adults, with older ones at more risk. South Asia is expected to be among the worst-affected regions, according to the study published in February in 'Nature Reviews Earth and Environment'.

Kenny said, "Our research provided important data supporting recent suggestions that the conditions under which humans can effectively regulate their body temperature are actually much lower than earlier models suggested."

"This is critical information as we face increasing global temperatures," Kenny added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)