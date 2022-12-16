New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Drug major Sun Pharma on Friday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Halol facility which is already under an import alert.

The warning letter summarises violations with respect to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Lomon, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min-Ho – 10 Best Kdrama Actors Of The Year.

The US Food and Drug Administration shall make public the contents of the Warning Letter in due course, it added.

On December 8, Sun Pharma had announced that its Halol facility in Gujarat has been listed under import alert by the USFDA with products manufactured at the unit now are subject to refusal of admission in the US market.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 7,540 Teachers Posts at ossc.gov.in; Know Steps To Apply.

The Warning Letter issued by USFDA usually identifies the violation, such as poor manufacturing practices, problems with claims for what a product can do, or incorrect directions for use.

The letter also makes clear that the company must correct the problem and provides directions and a timeframe for its plans for correction.

The US FDA then checks to ensure that the company's corrections are adequate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)