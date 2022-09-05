New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Around 56 per cent of respondents surveyed across India, covering 339 districts, shared that they are facing severe call drop and call connection problems, online platform LocalCircles said in a report on Monday.

According to the survey, 82 per cent of people have been making data or wifi calls to overcome network issues.

"56 per cent citizens say they are facing severe Call Connect and Call Drop issues," the survey said.

In response to the question that approximately what per cent of their mobile phone calls have had a bad connection or call drop issues in the last 3 months, 37 per cent of respondents said that 20-50 per cent of their calls experienced the issue.

The question on call connection and drop received 8,364 replies. Out of the total, 91 per cent of respondents said they face the problem, while 56 per cent said that problem was severe in their case.

The survey, which focussed on the quality of a call, received over 31,000 responses, comprising 42 per cent of respondents from tier 1; 31 per cent from tier 2 and 27 per cent from tier 3, 4 and rural districts, the report said.

However, the number of responses to each question was different.

In response to a question on issues that citizens have faced the most while using mobile voice services in the last 3 months, 45 per cent of respondents referred to "call drops" and 42 per cent indicated "call connect failures".

According to the survey, 78 per cent of citizens have not experienced an automatic call drop within 30 seconds despite a bad connection.

On an aggregate basis, 82 per cent of citizens who have a data or wifi connection have been making data or wifi calls frequently as they face difficulty in getting or staying connected on a regular mobile network, the report said.

