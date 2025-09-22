Bengaluru, September 22: The controversial Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, commonly known as the caste census, began across Karnataka on Monday, except in Bengaluru. The survey in the state capital will commence after two to three days due to technical reasons. The Karnataka government announced that a comprehensive Socio-Economic and Educational survey will be held between September 22 and October 7, during the Dusshera holidays. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday made an appeal to all citizens of Karnataka to actively participate in the comprehensive survey, scheduled from September 22 to October 7.

"The survey will be conducted in the state by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission from September 22 to October 7. Around 1.75 lakh teachers will be deployed for this task. They will be provided an honorarium of up to Rs 20,000. The cost of teacher honorariums will be around Rs 325 crore," CM Siddaramaiah stated. An initial budget of Rs 420 crore has been allocated for the survey. Additional funds will be provided if necessary, he said. Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Defends Caste Survey, Calls It Key to Ensuring 'social Equality'.

Sixty questions will be asked by the Commission, and people will have to provide answers in writing format. The people are required to provide their Aadhaar numbers to ensure that the survey is not repeated. The Backward Class Commission Chairman, Madusudhan Naik, stated that though the Commission is prepared to conduct the survey from September 22, at the request of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), there will be a delay due to an administrative issue. The staff of GBA need training, and they have already undergone the first round of training. Their further training is underway. As new districts were created under the GBA, as per the request of the GBA, the survey work has been delayed for two to three days.

Chief Minister Siddramaiah stated, "We know that special efforts are necessary to eradicate backwardness, poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy. In this context, under the chairmanship of Madhusudhan R. Naik, the commission will conduct a survey to understand the social and educational status of the seven crore people in the state." Siddaramaiah has stated that the Backward Classes Commission is expected to submit the report of the survey by December.

"In 2015, the commission’s chairman, Kantaraj, had submitted a report. Since 10 years have passed since that report, it was decided to conduct a new survey, and the responsibility has now been handed over to the permanent Backward Classes Commission. Taking objection to the caste census, the BJP stated, "The caste survey being conducted by the Congress-led government is an attempt to divide Hinduism. It is an anti-people survey." Karnataka Caste Survey: State Home Minister G Parmeshwara Says ‘Caste Data Not to Be Used for Reservation, but Can Be Used for Governmental Programmes’.

The Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, slammed the Congress-led government, stating, "There are many castes in society, and inequalities still exist due to differences. The Constitution provides equal opportunities to all. It states that social justice should be provided to everyone. As Dr Ambedkar said, when the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, we were stepping into a society full of disparities."

Ashoka said that the Congress government is working to divide Hinduism in the name of a caste survey. "People from all castes have opposed conversion. Names like Kuruba, Brahmin, Vishwakarma, etc., have been prefixed with 'Christian'. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is a Christian, and this is being done to please her. If someone says they are from Pakistan or do not believe in the Constitution, will they write it down as is? If it's a socio-educational survey, why mention caste names in it? Under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, they are dividing Hindus," he said. "Ministers, who are opposing this, should resign and come out. They should not just give statements and act. If they do this, the caste communities will not forgive the ministers," Ashoka added.

