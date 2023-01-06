New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Suzlon Energy has received shareholders' approval to appoint Vinod R Tanti as Managing Director, Girish R Tanti as the Executive Director and Pranav T Tanti as Director.

A BSE filing showed that the three resolutions to appoint Vinod Tanti as Managing Director, Girish Tanti as Executive Director and Pranav Tanti as Director are passed with the requisite majority through postal ballot.

The company has sought approval from the shareholders through postal ballot notice for these appointments.

These appointments appear to be a part of the process for a succession plan after the demise of its founder Chairman and Managing Director Tulsi Tanti on October 1, 2022.

The shareholders at the twenty-seventh annual general meeting held on September 29, 2022, had approved the appointment of Vinod Tanti as a Wholetime Director & Chief Operating Officer of the Company from October 1, 2022, for a further term of 3 (three) years -- up to September 30, 2025.

However, the notice explained that due to the untimely demise of Tulsi R Tanti, the erstwhile Chairman and Managing Director, Vinod Tanti was appointed as Managing Director with effect from October 7, 2022, for a period of 3 (three) years -- up to October 6, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Accordingly, the appointment was put up for approval of shareholders, it stated.

Suzlon Energy is a renewable energy solution provider in the country.

