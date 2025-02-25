New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Swelect Energy Systems on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 138.5 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis to India Infradebt Limited.

"Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, has approved the allotment of 1,385 Secured, Unlisted, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Cumulative, Taxable and Non-Convertible Debentures of face value Rs 10,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 138.5 crore on private placement basis to India Infradebt Ltd," a BSE filing said.

According to the filing, the NCDs are allotted on February 25, 2025. PTI KKS

