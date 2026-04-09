Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 9 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mohammed Shami and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane will be in focus in both teams' Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on April 9.

While Shami has had a wonderful start to his IPL 2026 season, as he has managed to have an economy rate of 4.00 in the powerplay so far, the best in the season for any bowler with a minimum of three overs, according to ESPNcricinfo. Ajinkya Rahane, however, has a strong record against the pacer and is yet to be dismissed by him.

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Shami, after the two matches that LSG have played, has so far taken three wickets at an average of 12.33 with an overall economy rate of 4.62. In terms of the overall economy as well, Shami tops the charts.

Shami's standout performance came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he bowled three overs in the powerplay, where he claimed two wickets and giving away just seven runs.

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He claimed his first wicket in the form of Abhishek Sharma and then scalped the wicket of Travis Head. His heroics caused SRH to languish at 22/3 in 6 overs. Shami returned to bowl his last over of the match and bowled another economical over as he only conceded two runs, registering match figures of 2/9 in 4 overs. Shami's brilliance eventually helped LSG claim a five-wicket win over SRH.

Earlier, in his first match of the IPL 2026, Shami claimed bowling figures of 1/28 in 4 overs. His sole wicket was that of KL Rahul, who he dismissed for a golden duck.

Shami will look to further his momentum in LSG's next IPL 2026 clash, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as well.

However, important to note that KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane has a solid record against Shami in the IPL. He's scored 94 runs against the premier pacer and never been dismissed, and has an impressive strike rate of 165.

While Rahane registered low scores in his previous two outings, he started his IPL 2026 campaign with a solid 40-ball 67 runs innings against the Mumbai Indians. He will look to replicate that performance and get his side their first win in the IPL 2026.

Notably, KKR have so far had a campaign to forget as they are still winless after having played three matches in the IPL 2026. They are positioned eighth in the IPL 2026 points table with one point to their name, which they received after the match with the Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain, and both teams shared a point each. (ANI)

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