New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Synapsica Healthcare on Wednesday said it has raised USD 4.2 million (about Rs 31.1 crore) in funding from IvyCap Ventures and Endiya Partners.

The round also saw participation from Silicon Valley-based incubator Y Combinator, and other angel investors, a statement said.

The new capital would be used for overseas growth and to further expand the suite of AI features that help radiologists and spine specialists create patient reports quickly, it added.

Founded by Meenakshi Singh, Cherian, and Kuldeep Singh Chauhan in December 2019, Synapsica aims to improve the quality of radiology reports, while making it easier for doctors to create them. Its 'Radiolens' platform hosts several AI-based algorithms that assist radiologists to describe the exact location and extent of spine-related pathologies.

Synapsica has over 250 doctors across more than 500 hospitals and diagnostic centres among its partners.

"We are obsessed with radiologist's experience on our platform, and direct our research and tech development to create the best possible environment for clinical diagnosis. This means taking away all mundane tasks - button clicks, measurements, repetitive diagnosis - and giving back time to focus on the patient,” Synapsica Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Meenakshi Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)