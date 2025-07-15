Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd, popularly known as TAFE Ltd, one of the largest tractor manufacturers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad, to establish a research facility.

The "JFarm Adaptive Agriculture Research and Extension Centre" will leverage ICRISAT's groundbreaking innovations—such as machine-harvestable chickpea—alongside TAFE's expertise in farm mechanisation to validate research across diverse ecologies and crops.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

TAFE Group President and Board Member T R Kesavan said, "Our goal is to implement precision agriculture while safeguarding land and water resources. We have a deep understanding of the diverse needs of the farming community, and we believe that knowledge-sharing is key to the widespread adoption of mechanisation."

"With ICRISAT's expertise, we are confident in effectively disseminating these advancements to the last-mile farmer," he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The proposed research centre in Hyderabad will focus on educating farmers about sustainable agricultural practices, particularly soil conservation and efficient water usage, through dedicated infrastructure.

It will demonstrate integrated mechanisation models and provide training to farmers in operating and servicing tractors, equipment, and machinery.

On signing the MoU with TAFE Ltd, ICRISAT Director General Himanshu Pathak said, "Mechanisation is pivotal in modern agriculture, and without progress in this area, we cannot achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat. This collaboration goes beyond just promoting mechanisation—it is about advancing research to reduce chemical inputs, labour dependency, and environmental impact."

The centre will also showcase the successful farmer-to-farmer digital custom hiring model of JFarm Services, which enables access to mechanisation without the need for equipment ownership. It will serve as a platform that brings together industry experts, start-ups, institutions, and farmers, TAFE said.

TAFE had established JFarm in 1964 under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, aimed at empowering farmers through research-driven solutions and training. Through various partnerships, the "JFarm and Product Training Centre" was launched in Telangana in 2019, followed by the "JFarm and Mechanisation Centre" in Maharashtra in 2023. Now, with its partnership with ICRISAT, TAFE aims to take this vision global.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)