Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Business management software provider Tally Solutions has set a target to achieve 40 per cent compounded annual growth rate in the next two to three years, the company said on Thursday.

Tally Solutions has also drawn up plans to boost customer base by 50 per cent during the period.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

The company has launched TallyPrime 4.0 enabling small and medium enterprises to run their businesses more professionally and efficiently. "TallyPrime 4.0 brings intuitive and powerful dashboards, effortless data import from MS Excel and WhatsApp for business as new features.." a company statement here said.

The launch of TallyPrime 4.0 is in line with the Tally's vision to provide an unparalleled and elevated experience to business owners and end-users.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

"With the launch of TallyPrime a few years ago, we have been consistently working towards bringing powerful business management experiences focused on simplifying and professionalising the way SMEs operate their businesses.With TallyPrime 4.0 our focus remains on elevating the user experience and helping business owners do their business more professionally" Tally Solutions Managing Director Tejas Goenka said.

Tally has been studying the needs of the MSME ecosystem and providing relevant solutions for over three decades.

With TallyPrime 4.0, businesses can further harness the existing powerful reporting engine along with the new 'Intuitive Dashboards', bringing forth the advantage of unlimited visual data analysis that can be customised to meet the requirements of businesses.

"Our focus is to continue to innovate and create the right technologies for MSMEs in India and globally. Their unique operating environments and high expectations of the product continue to drive us both in India and globally", Goenka added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)