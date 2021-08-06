New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Shares of Tata Chemicals on Friday closed with a jump of over 7 per cent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The stock gained 9.70 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 844 on the BSE during the day. It closed at Rs 824, rallying 7.10 per cent.

On the NSE, it jumped 7.11 per cent to close at Rs 824.

In traded volume terms, 12.30 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 2.37 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 342.33 crore for the June quarter, helped by a rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 74.15 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Tata Chemicals said in a BSE filing.

Income from operations grew by 27 per cent to Rs 2,977 crore from Rs 2,348 crore in the year-ago period. This was mainly due to rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India, the company added.

