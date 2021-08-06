OnePlus 9 Pro white colour variant has been reportedly teased online. On Thursday, OnePlus COO Liu Fenshuo posted a live image of the OnePlus 9 Pro white colour model on Weibo. Today, the company has reportedly released a video teaser and images of the same on its Weibo account. As a reminder, the OnePlus 9 Pro was launched in India on March 23, 2021 in Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black shades. OnePlus 9 Pro Overheating Issue Fixed With OTA System Update.

OnePlus 9 Pro White Colour (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

As per the teaser, the OnePlus 9 Pro white colour model seems to have a matte finish and is reportedly built using a double layer AG technology.

The white colour is said to be dedicated to the eighth anniversary of the OnePlus flagship lineup. Moreover, the device will be made available in a limited quantity.

OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 48MP quad rear Hasselblad camera system, a 4,500mAh battery and more.

We expect the company to launch the white colour variant soon in the home country. As of now, it is unclear whether the company will launch the white colour variant in the international market or not.

