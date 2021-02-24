New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Shares of Tata Consumer Products pared most of intra-day gains to settle marginally higher on Wednesday after NSE said the stock will be included in Nifty 50 from March 31.

On BSE, the stock closed at Rs 627.75, higher 0.1 per cent. During the trading session, it was trading 4.09 per cent higher at Rs 652.85, its 52-week high.

On NSE, the scrip ended 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 624.5. Intra-day, it surged to its 52-week high of Rs 654, rising 4.22 per cent.

As per a release, the bourse on Tuesday said there will be replacements in 36 indices, including Nifty 50, from March 31.

In Nifty 50, Tata Consumer Products will replace GAIL from March 31.

The exchange's Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) decided to make replacements in the indices as part of its periodic review.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)