Latest News | Tata Investment Corporation Posts Net Loss of Rs 36.75 Crore in Q4 FY20

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Tata Investment Corporation on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.75 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.87 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Tata Investment Corporation said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A51 With 8GB RAM & 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India at Rs 27,999; Check Features & Specifications.

Total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 21.41 crore as compared to Rs 24.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.09 crore as against Rs 133.82 crore in the previous year, said the firm which has no activities other than those of an investment company

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Assam State Lucky Draw Results of May 27, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

Total revenue from operations for 2019-20 stood at Rs 143.98 crore as compared to Rs 177.05 crore in 2018-19, the company said.

The board of directors at its meeting held on Wednesday has recommended a dividend of Rs 18 per ordinary share of Rs 10 each at 180 per cent, which shall be paid after the annual general meeting, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)