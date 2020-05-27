Samsung Galaxy A51 With 8GB RAM & 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India at Rs 27,999; Check Features & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB Variant (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 27: Samsung on Wednesday launched a new 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant of its best-selling smartphone Galaxy A51 in India for Rs 27,999. The new variant of Galaxy A51 comes in three colours - prism crush black, prism crush white and prism crush blue - and will be available across retail channels, offline retail stores, leading e-commerce portals and Samsung.com. Samsung Exynos 880 Chipset Unveiled With a Built-In 5G Modem.

"Galaxy A51's cool and intelligent ‘Make for India' innovations have seen widespread adoption. These features, based on extensive consumer research in India, have been designed to help Gen Z consumers live a fast and organized life," the company said in a statement.

The device features an advanced 48MP main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide lens with "Night Mode" capability and a 5MP Macro lens that allows users to take close up shots and a 5MP depth camera for clicking shots in "Live Focus" mode. The Galaxy A51 is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset that comes with AI powered Game Booster for improved frame rate and stability as well as reduced power consumption. The Galaxy A51 also comes with a long-lasting battery that lasts for up to 19 hours of video play back time, according to the company, thanks to the 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.