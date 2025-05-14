New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Tata Power on Wednesday posted a nearly 25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,306.09 crore in March quarter of FY25, on the back of strong performance across core businesses comprising generation, transmission and distribution, and renewables.

The company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,045.59 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 17,446.95 crore in the latest January-March quarter from Rs 16,463.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share of rupee one each for the financial year ended March 2025.

The dividend is subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled on July 4.

The dividend, if approved, will be paid on and from July 7, 2025.

In the entire 2024-25 fiscal, the consolidated net profit rose to Rs 4,775.37 crore from Rs 4,280.10 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total income in the fiscal also increased to Rs 66,992.17 crore from Rs 63,272.32 crore.

Tata Power said it continued strong growth momentum for the 22nd consecutive quarter with the company posting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 306 crore (up 25 per cent YoY) and revenue of Rs 7,328 crore (up 7 per cent).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in Q4 FY25 rose 14 per cent to Rs 3,829 crore on the back of strong performance across the core businesses comprising generation, T&D, and renewables. Core business PAT grew by 52 per cent (YoY) to Rs 1,541 crore.

Higher power sales from all generating plants, ramp up of all module and cell lines in Tirunelveli, significant strides in solar rooftop business pan-India (achieving 1.5 lakh installation milestone) contributed significantly to the overall growth, the company said.

In Q4 FY25, the distribution segment recorded an impressive 73 per cent YoY growth in PAT, driven primarily by Odisha DISCOMs' strong performance.

Odisha DISCOMs' PAT surged 3 times to Rs 275 crore, supported by improved billing and collection efficiencies, along with lower ECL provisions.

The company posted its highest ever annual revenue of Rs 64,502 crore in the financial year ended March 2025.

PAT for the full year rose 26 per cent to Rs 5,197 crore, crossing the milestone of Rs 5,000 crore-mark for the first time, it said.

EBITDA for the year also rose to a record level of Rs 14,468 crore, up 14 per cent.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power, noted "for the first time, we surpassed 1 GW in renewable capacity additions within a single year and are now targeting 2 GW in FY26".

Rooftop solar business has performed impressively, reaching over 1.5 lakh installations, with a total installed capacity of 3 GW, he said.

"Additionally, our 4.3 GW cell and 4.3 GW module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu produced 3,291 MW of modules and 846 MW of cells during the year. Our distribution segment also delivered strong results, with PAT from Odisha DISCOMs surging 3x in Q4FY25 and 43 per cent in FY25," he said.

In FY25, Tata Power commissioned over 2.5 GW of renewable capacity comprising 1 GW of in-house utility-scale projects, 600 MW of rooftop solar (782 MWp), and 900 MW for third-party customers, showcasing its expertise to execute at a speed and scale.

The company has nearly 3 GW capacity under development across states like Karnataka and Maharashtra.

It has secured over 6,800 MW of grid connectivity, and has acquired more than 30,000 acres of land for setting up the ongoing 5.4 MW of projects in pipeline.

The 1,000-MW Bhivpuri Pumped Hydro Project has secured key approvals, including one from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), and is set to begin construction in H1 FY26 with commissioning targeted by August 2028.

Work on the 1,800 MW Shirawata project is expected to start in later part of the year and will get commissioned in 2030.

With the starting of work at the 600-MW Khorlochhu Hydro project in Bhutan (part of a broader 5 GW clean energy agreement with Bhutan), the company is advancing the regional energy security.

In FY25, Tata Power supplied over 64.7 billion units of electricity to the grid.

Additionally, its discoms supplied approximately 47 billion units of electricity to its consumer base, it stated.

