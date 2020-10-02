New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Tata Starbucks on Friday said it has introduced a new seasonal whole-bean coffee, Starbucks Diwali Blend, to customers across India and select global markets ahead of the festival season.

The new exquisite blend is hand-selected and sourced from Tata estates in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and Celebrates India's Coffee Heritage, it said in a statement.

Starbucks Diwali Blend is a tribute to the region's coffee heritage and expertise, made with hand-selected coffee from Valparai, Jumboor and Suntikoppa estates in the verdant hills of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it added.

Commenting on the development, Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said: "This new annual offering is inspired by India's cultural dynamics and rich coffee heritage, and Tata Starbucks remains committed to providing our customers with a unique, unparalleled Starbucks experience that celebrates India's coffee culture".

This is Starbucks first coffee blend that has been created remotely.

It is the second Starbucks whole bean coffee to be entirely sourced, roasted and packaged in India, following the launch of Starbucks India Estates Blend in 2013.

The Starbucks Diwali Blend honours India's coffee-growing communities by highlighting new estates each year from India's rich tradition of expert coffee producers, the statement said.

Tata Starbucks is a 50:50 Joint Venture with Tata group firm Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks.

It currently operates 196 stores in India across 12 cities.

