Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker will officially launch the Razr 5G handset in the Indian market on October 5, 2020. The company announced the launch date & several key features of the foldable phone via its official Twitter handle. The launch will commence at 12 noon & the handset will be sold via Flipkart. Motorola has provided a dedicated page on the official India website to let interested users register & receive the latest update about the foldable phone. Motorola Razr 2020 Official Renders Leaked Online, Reveals New Improved Design.

In terms of specifications, the phone is likely to feature a 6.2-inch plastic OLED display & a 2.7-inch secondary screen. The secondary display will act as a quick view display that will help users to respond to apps, notifications & play games.

Infinitely Capable Quick View Display. Ultra-Premium Flip Design. Stunningly Compact. Unveiling on 5th Oct, 12 PM. #MinimalMeetsMaximal #Motorolarazr5G Register now to know more https://t.co/hTyPLNjgsw pic.twitter.com/A6rmA7Kqx5 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 30, 2020

The foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. The handset is expected to run on Android 10 operating system.

Coming to the camera, the phone is expected to sport a single 48MP rear camera. The inner snapper might be a 20MP lens. The upcoming foldable device is likely to be offered with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage & a 2,800mAh battery. The phone might get connectivity options such as 5G, Bluetooth, NFC & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Razr 5G costs $1399 in the US. We might expect the India price of Razr to be somewhere around it.

