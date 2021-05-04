New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Tata Steel on Tuesday said it has further increased its daily oxygen supply limit to over 1,000 tonne for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

On April 28, the company had informed about ramping up the oxygen supply limit to 800 tonne a day from 600 tonne/day earlier from its plants in Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.

In a tweet, the company said: "#TataSteel supplied 1000+ tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen yesterday (Monday) and 25,700 tons cumulatively till April end to various states & hospitals."

Integrated steelmakers are supplying medical oxygen in liquid form to various states amid rising demand for the gas, being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Steel plants produce oxygen for various steel-making processes, including in the basic oxygen furnace (BoF).

